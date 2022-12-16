Govinda Naam Mera Full Movie Leaked Online: Vicky Kaushal starrer Available For Free Download In HD Print

Govinda Naam Mera, starring Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead, has been one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, Govinda Naam Mera has been a comedy thriller and the trailer itself has managed to leave the audience intrigued. Interestingly, the movie marks Vicky's first attempt at the comedy genre and he has been quite excited about it. In fact, the Vicky Kaushal starrer has opened to decent reviews and has been termed as a masala entertainer. However, Govinda Naam Mera has been making the headlines for an unfortunate reason as it has become the recent victim of piracy.

According to media reports, Govinda Naam Mera has been leaked online just hours after its release. The Vicky Kaushal starrer has been leaked in HD print and is available for free download on various torrent sites like Filmyzilla, Movierulez etc. To note, Govinda Naam Mera was released on Disney+ Hotstar and the online is likely to affect the viewership of this comedy thriller. It is worth mentioning that although the Bollywood fraternity has been taking stringent measures to curb the piracy menace. But looks like all their efforts are going in vain. Apart from Govinda Naam Mera, big releases like Uunchai, Drishyam 2, Avatar 2, Bhediya, etc have fallen prey to piracy.

Advertisement

Meanwhile talking about Govinda Naam Mera, Vicky Kaushal stated that the movie has given him a chance to explore his fun and goofy side onscreen. He said, "A year before I heard the narration, Shashank had told me he's writing something 'paagal' (wild) with me in mind. I knew nothing apart from this. He later narrated the story. I was hungry to do a film where I didn't have to cry. Iss film mein, saala ye dukh finally khatam ho gaya (In this film, the suffering has finally ended). I was very happy".

Kiara Advani Flaunts Her Toned Legs, Vicky Kaushal Looks Dapper In Casuals During Govinda Naam Mera Promotions

Furthermore, Vicky also got candid about the OTT release of the movie and said that it is a movie which one can watch even at midnight with the entire family. "Today, we are living at a time where if it's a good film, it works. There's a lot of comedic stuff on OTT that you enjoy after having done your work, so Govinda is for that audience also. We belong to a country full of joint families. Govinda is a perfect film for them to come together and watch the film. Otherwise what happens is, children are in school, parents are at work, grandparents are alone at home, they all wonder when the family will get together. This is a film they can watch when at 12 am, watch together and laugh together," he added.