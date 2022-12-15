Govinda Naam Mera Early Review: Vicky’s Film Gets A Good Response; Reviewers Call It A Masala Entertainer

Vicky Kaushal has been all over the headlines these days courtesy of his upcoming movie Govinda Naam Mera. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the movie is a comedy thriller and also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. The trailer of Govinda Naam Mera has left the audience intrigued and fans have been yearning to watch this new trio. In fact, Govinda Naam Mera is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and the team has left no stone unturned to promote the movie.

Talking about the movie, Vicky stated that with Govinda Naam Mera he got a chance to explore his fun and goofy side onscreen. "A year before I heard the narration, Shashank had told me he's writing something 'paagal' (wild) with me in mind. I knew nothing apart from this. He later narrated the story. I was hungry to do a film where I didn't have to cry. Iss film mein, saala ye dukh finally khatam ho gaya (In this film, the suffering has finally ended). I was very happy," he added. As the movie is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar, the Shashank Khaitan starrer has opened to rave reviews from critics and celebs.