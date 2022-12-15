Govinda Naam Mera Early Review: Vicky’s Film Gets A Good Response; Reviewers Call It A Masala Entertainer
Vicky Kaushal has been all over the headlines these days courtesy of his upcoming movie Govinda Naam Mera. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the movie is a comedy thriller and also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. The trailer of Govinda Naam Mera has left the audience intrigued and fans have been yearning to watch this new trio. In fact, Govinda Naam Mera is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and the team has left no stone unturned to promote the movie.
Talking about the movie, Vicky stated that with Govinda Naam Mera he got a chance to explore his fun and goofy side onscreen. "A year before I heard the narration, Shashank had told me he's writing something 'paagal' (wild) with me in mind. I knew nothing apart from this. He later narrated the story. I was hungry to do a film where I didn't have to cry. Iss film mein, saala ye dukh finally khatam ho gaya (In this film, the suffering has finally ended). I was very happy," he added. As the movie is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar, the Shashank Khaitan starrer has opened to rave reviews from critics and celebs.
Govinda Naam Mera Is A Weekend Bluechasher
Subhash K Jha took to micro-blogging site twitter and shared his views on Vicky Kaushal starrer stating, '#ShashankKhaitan's #GovindaNaamMera is a fun wink- wink variation on the Andha Dhun genre...peppery and precocious,it's the weekend blueschaser'.
Govinda Naam Mera Is A Time Pass Material
Rohit Jaiswal also shared a decent review about Govinda Naam Mera and stated that the movie is a good time paas material. To note, Vicky will be seen romancing Kiara and Bhumi for the first time onscreen.
Govinda Naam Mera Is A Masala Entertainer
Renowed Industry tracker Ramesh Bala revealed that the celebs have termed the Shashank Khaitan directorial a masala entertainer. He tweeted, 'Industry celebs who watched #GovindaNaamMera movie screening have given a big thumbs up. Calling it a complete Masala entertainer!'
Govinda Naam Mera Is Too Entertaining
Filmmaker Raj Mehta was all praises for Govinda Naam Mera and wrote, 'What a mad ride! Too damn entertaining! shashankkhaitan - been some time but welcome back to what you do best! Big hug! vickykaushal09 paaji - you were too goodG-man!! kiaraaliaadvani - makes me so happy to see you grow in confidence and stature as an actor with every film! bhumipednekar - I'm gonna be saying 'Ayee chal ree' exactly like that in many situations now! You were amazing! What an amazing ensemble of supporting actors!'
