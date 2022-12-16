Govinda Naam Mera Cast Fees Revealed: Vicky Kaushal To Kiara Advani; Here’s How Much The Lead Actors Charged

Vicky Kaushal has been all over the news today. After all, his much talked about movie Govinda Naam Mera has finally released today. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the movie is a comedy thriller and also features Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. It has been one of the most anticipated movies of the year and has given the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor a chance to explore the comedy genre for the first time. Interestingly, Govinda Naam Mera has opened to rave reviews from the audience and critics and has been touted to be a masala entertainer.

As the comedy thriller continues to make the headlines, did you know the lead pair has charged a bomb for the movie. Vicky Kaushal, who played the role of Govinda Waghmare, has reportedly charged around Rs 5 crore for the titular role. On the other hand, Bhumi Pednekar who played the role of Vicky's wife Gauri reportedly charged Rs 4 crore for ther role while Kiara Advani who was seen as Vicky's girlfriend Suku reportedly got Rs 4 crore as her remuneration. To note, Govinda Mera Naam marked Vicky's first collaboration with Bhumi while he was seen romancing Kiara for the second time in Shashank Khaitan directorial after Lust Stories.

Meanwhile, Govinda Naam Mera has released on Disney+ Hotstar today. Talking bout the OTT release of the movie, Vicky said, "Today, we are living at a time where if it's a good film, it works. There's a lot of comedic stuff on OTT that you enjoy after having done your work, so Govinda is for that audience also. We belong to a country full of joint families. Govinda is a perfect film for them to come together and watch the film. Otherwise what happens is, children are in school, parents are at work, grandparents are alone at home, they all wonder when the family will get together. This is a film they can watch when at 12 am, watch together and laugh together".