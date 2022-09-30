It's the season of major fashion goals! After Lokmat's Most Sylish Awards 2022, Bollywood stars made their presence at GQ Best Dressed Awards 2022 on Thursday (September 29) in Mumbai. As anticipated, the night was all things glitzy as some of the most popular celebrities from the world of entertainment gathered under one roof with the perfect balance of style and substance.
Here are some of the celebrities who made it to this star-studded event.
Nora Fatehi
The 'Dilbar' actress exuded oomph in a yellow sultry cut-out gown at the event.
Chirangda Singh
The Bollywood actress looked little bit like a modern day goddess in this caped body-hugging gown. She accentuated her glamorous look with bold red lips.
Rhea Chakraborty
Esha Gupta left everyone swooning over her in a blue spandex bodysuit which comprised of a cutout on the neckline and full length sleeves.
Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea Chakraborty who has been lying low for a while, made a stylish entry in a black latex dress.
Shantanu Maheshwari
The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor charmed everyone with his adorable smile as he posed for the shutterbugs.
Sanjana Sanghi
The pretty lady dropped major fashion goals in a designer pantsuit.
Which red carpet look impressed you the most? Let us know in the comment section below.
