Actor Gulshan Devaiah tied the knot with his Greek long-time girlfriend and actress Kallirroi Tziafeta in 2012. Unfortunately, their marriage didn't last for long and they got divorced in 2020. Back then, the duo had refrained from releasing a statement as they felt that their divorce is a matter of their privacy.

Now, in his latest interaction with Hindustan Times, Gulshan Devaiah has opened up on his separation from his ex-wife Kallirroi for the first time.

The Badhaai Do actor said, "My ex-wife and I are very much in love. We just couldn't make it (the marriage) work. But, the love is there. I always knew that just love is not enough to make marriage work. Marriage is a responsibility, too. You have to constantly be willing to negotiate with each other to go through life together and that can be hard. That's the only reason we are divorced."

Gulshan told the publication that he and his ex-wife Kallirroi share a cordial equation and are constantly in touch but not like lovers. He said that they adore and help each other.

On being asked if his divorce has changed the definition of love for him, the actor denied and said that he wants to fall in love again, but doesn't want to chase it. Gulshan said that he is open to getting married again but is unsure about having kids adding that it's negotiable.

Speaking about how one needs to make space for a new person after coming out of a decade-long relationship, the Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota actor explained, "You have to give yourself enough time and space, too."

He said that he never thought that his marriage with Kallirroi would go wrong.

"Although I did see a lot of my friends' marriages fall apart - Kalki-Anurag (actor Kalki Koechlin and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap) being the famous ones - I thought that won't happen with me. But it did. We couldn't make it work," the tabloid quoted Devaiah as saying.

With regards to work, Gulshan was recently seen in the ZEE5 web series Duranga alongside Dhrashti Dhami.