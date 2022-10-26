Gulshan Grover Jokes About How His Iconic Roles Inspire Saif Ali Khan While Playing Villain

Bollywood leading male celebrities have been experimenting with negative roles. Several senior actors have taken up characters that are quite threatening on screen. But actor Gulshan Kumar is someone whose name has remained synonymous with playing a villain. Gulshan recently said in an interview that playing an antagonist in a film is fascinating.

In an interview with Zoom TV Digital, when asked about his favourite new-age villain, Bollywood's "Bad Man" quipped, saying that current villains are copying his looks and taking inspiration from him before essaying a negative role. He also joked how he lost several projects because of his closest friends-Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, and Suniel Shetty-taking up negative roles.

"Firstly, playing negative roles has been attractive right from the start because, if you read books, a negative person is someone who does not care a lot, someone does not think about superiority and does whatever he thinks. It's so fascinating to be just that person," Gulshan said.

Gulshan, who has been a part of many films over the last few decades, such as Rocky, Sadma, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Ram Lakhan, Kurbaan, Anari, Raja Babu, Mohra, Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, Hera Pheri, etc. While speaking to the portal, on being asked if he had to pick his favourite new-age villain, he responded by saying, "Nahi mujhe pata hai, main batadeta hu (No, I know, I'll tell you). All these people watch my films and try and go into the studio and do their work."

"So, kaun favourite hosakta hai (Who can be a favourite)? The best villain in the business has ever been and will ever be is called the Bad Man. He then gave a hilarious response, saying to Jackie, Sanjay, and Suniel, "mera role yeh karne lag gaye (they started doing my roles)."

The actor further added, "Saif Ali (Khan) ke ghar pe toh 100 picturein hongi meri. Roz meri picture nikaal ke sochta hoga, daari kaise lagau, aakh me kajal lagalu, kya karu? Suniel Shetty ne toh ek Gulshan Grover section banaya hai, library aur photos ka. Aalim (Haakim) ke paas jaate hai. Aalim ke paas toh ek puri scrapbook hogi. Woh khud jaake dekhke aata hai (movies) aur inko nahi batata hai ki Gulshan Grover se copy karraha hu. (Saif Ali Khan's house will have my 100 films. He goes through them every day and wonders, 'How should I style my beard? Should go for kohl-rimmed eyes? What should I do?' Suniel Shetty has even created a Gulshan Grover section of library and photos. They all go to (celebrity hairstylist) Aalim Hakim must have a complete scrapbook of my looks. He himself watches my films for inspiration but does not tell them that he is copying from Gulshan Grover.)."

Gulshan Grover was last seen in Indian 2 and will be seen in a Tamil film by S Shankar, which also stars Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, and Kajal Aggarwal, among others.