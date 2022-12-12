Guneet Monga Marries Beau Sunny Kapoor In A Traditional Sikh Wedding; See Pics

It's raining weddings in the tinselvile these days. After television actor Paritosh Tripathi tied the knot with Meenakshi Chand, renowned filmmaker Guneet Monga has married her longtime boyfriend Sunny Kapoor. It was a traditional wedding which took place in Mumbai in the presence of their respective family members and close friends. To note, Guneet and Sunny tied the knot as per Sikh traditions and several celebs were seen marking a presence at their big day including Neena Gupta, Sanya Malhotra etc.

For the big day, Guneet had opted for a pastel coloured lehenga with pink and golden heavy embroidery She completed the bridal look with heavy gold and emrald jewellery along with a matching maang tika. Guneet was also seen wearing golden kaleeras which are a traditional item in a Sikh wedding. On the other hand, Sunny complemented his bride well in his white sherwani with silver embroidery which he had paired with a pastel coloured turban to match Guneet's outfit. He was also seen holding a golden coloured decorated kirpan which is mandatory for the groom to carry as per Sikh traditions.

Check out Guneet Monga and Sunny Kapoor's wedding pics:

Interestingly, Guneet's wedding festivities has been going on for a while and the bride made sure to keep the fans updated on social media. The couple even hosted a grand cocktail party which was a starry affair with celebs lile Karan Johar, Mouni Roy, Ekta Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Vidya Balan etc marking a presence.

To note, Guneet and Sunny got engaged a year ago and also staged a wedding early this year as the latter's grandmother wasn't keeping well and was fighting cancer. Talking about it, Guneet wrote, " I staged my own wedding. Everyone who knows me knows that I always wanted to get married. Ever since I was 18. Cut to 20 years later I meet Sunny. The best of it all was getting to meet his family. I've missed having my own family for a decade and a half now. When I met Sunny's dadiji for the first time, she said 'Jaldi shaadi karlo... main naachungi (Please get married soon. I will dance)'. And I was like 'I love you Dadi'. Soon after, dadi was detected with cancer and the only thing she kept saying was 'Sunny da viah (Sunny's wedding)'. Her health deteriorated by the day and in 48 hours we decided to get married only for her". Unfortunately, Sunny's grandmother passed away post that.

Here's wishing newlyweds Guneet Monga and Sunny Kapoor a very happy married life.