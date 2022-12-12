Guneet Monga Wedding: Here's Everything You Want To Know About Groom Sunny Kapoor

Filmmaker Guneet Monga, who is known for producing movies like Massan, Zubaan, Gangs Of Wasseypur, Pagglait etc, has all the reasons to be on cloud nine today. After all, she had tied the knot with her beau Sunny Kapoor in Mumbai. It wa traditional wedding for the couple who has been dating each other for a while now and tied the knot as per Sikh traditions. In fact, the wedding festivities have been going on for a while and Guneet has been keeping her fans updated with the same on social media. As Guneet's wedding news continues to make headlines, everyone has been wondering about who is Sunny Kapoor.

Well, Sunny Kapoor is a fashion entrepreneur who owns a company named Meenakshi Enterprises. It is a shopping and retail firm and makes bridal wears, gown, Indian fusion wear etc. The company was established in 1990. He is also a designer with S.J clothing. Besides, Sunny is also a marathon runner. However, the marathon runner in him is in hibernation at the moment. This is isn't all. Sunny also hosts a podcast named Be Better Today.

Advertisement

Guneet and Sunny got engaged a year ago. In fact, they even hosted a grand cocktail party which was attended by celebs like Karan Johar, Neena Gupta, Neha Dhupia, Sanjay Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Rhea Chakraborty, Sanya Malhotra, etc.

Talking about the wedding, Guneet stated, "I am so grateful to have found a family that is so loving and giving. Since I lost both my parents at the age of 23, I have dreamt of having a big family and I am so excited for that dream to come true. Can't wait to end the year with a big bang. One of the best things about Sunny is he is an extremely simple and loving man. He is my biggest cheerleader as well as the biggest critic. Even though I have only met him last year, I can surely say I'm marrying my best friend".