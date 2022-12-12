Guneet Monga Wedding: Here's Everything You Want To Know About Groom Sunny Kapoor
Filmmaker Guneet Monga, who is known for producing movies like Massan, Zubaan, Gangs Of Wasseypur, Pagglait etc, has all the reasons to be on cloud nine today. After all, she had tied the knot with her beau Sunny Kapoor in Mumbai. It wa traditional wedding for the couple who has been dating each other for a while now and tied the knot as per Sikh traditions. In fact, the wedding festivities have been going on for a while and Guneet has been keeping her fans updated with the same on social media. As Guneet's wedding news continues to make headlines, everyone has been wondering about who is Sunny Kapoor.
Well, Sunny Kapoor is a fashion entrepreneur who owns a company named Meenakshi Enterprises. It is a shopping and retail firm and makes bridal wears, gown, Indian fusion wear etc. The company was established in 1990. He is also a designer with S.J clothing. Besides, Sunny is also a marathon runner. However, the marathon runner in him is in hibernation at the moment. This is isn't all. Sunny also hosts a podcast named Be Better Today.
Guneet and Sunny got engaged a year ago. In fact, they even hosted a grand cocktail party which was attended by celebs like Karan Johar, Neena Gupta, Neha Dhupia, Sanjay Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Rhea Chakraborty, Sanya Malhotra, etc.
Talking about the wedding, Guneet stated, "I am so grateful to have found a family that is so loving and giving. Since I lost both my parents at the age of 23, I have dreamt of having a big family and I am so excited for that dream to come true. Can't wait to end the year with a big bang. One of the best things about Sunny is he is an extremely simple and loving man. He is my biggest cheerleader as well as the biggest critic. Even though I have only met him last year, I can surely say I'm marrying my best friend".
- Guneet Monga Marries Beau Sunny Kapoor In A Traditional Sikh Wedding; See Pics
- Guneet Monga & Sunny Kapoor Twin In Green For Their Mehendi; Sanya Malhotra Becomes The Perfect Bridesmaid
- Filmmaker Guneet Monga Engaged To Entrepreneur Sunny Kapoor
- FCAT Abolished: Vishal Bhardwaj Calls It 'Sad Day For Cinema', Hansal Asks 'Why This Unfortunate Timing?'
- Ekta Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana And Guneet Monga Join Hands To Launch Indian Women Rising
- Flipkart Video And Sikhya Entertainment Are Set To Bring Out Your Inner Detective With Kaun? Who Did It?
- Anurag Kashyap #Metoo Controversy: Radhika Apte, Guneet Monga & Mahie Gill Show Support
- Samir Bangara, Co-Founder Of Qyuki Media Passes Away; Vishal Dadlani And Others Mourn The Loss
- Celebs Rave About Taapsee Pannu-Starrer Thappad; Rajkummar Rao Calls It A ‘Must Watch’
- Sanya Malhotra Begins Shooting For Her Next Film 'Pagglait', Shares First Day Pic From Set
- Pics: Jacqueline Fernandez, Kiran Rao, Anupama Chopra & Others At Oscar Winner Guneet Monga’s Party
- Oscars 2019: Post The Win, Period End Of Sentence's Guneet Monga Poses With The Coveted Trophy!