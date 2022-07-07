Rajkummar Rao and Hansal Mehta first teamed up for Shahid in 2013 and went on to work together in films like Citylights, Aligarh, Omerta and Chhalaang. Besides their professional collaborations, the duo also share a great bond off screen. However, you would be surprised to know that there was a time when Mehta was apprehensive about casting Rajkummar in their first collaboration, Shahid.
Hansal Mehta Says He Wasn't Ready To Audition Rajkummar Rao For Shahid; 'Mukesh Chhabra Told Me To Meet Him'
Hansal Mehta recently make this revelation in an interview with Mashable India and said that he agreed to meet the Stree actor only on the insistence of casting director Mukesh Chhabra and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.
Hansal told the portal, "I was not ready to meet him (Rao). Anurag Kashyap and Mukesh Chhabra told me to at least meet him once. I said, 'Mil kar kya karun, paise vaise bhi nahi mil rahe picture banane ke (Why should I meet, I am anyways not getting money to make the movie)'. How will I be able to make the movie with Rajkummar Yadav, he was then named that."
The Citylights director said that Mukesh Chhabra was confident about Rajkummar Rao and one day, called him to inform that Rao was standing outside his office. He said, "Acha ladka hai, chai pilaa kar bhej dena bas'. (He is a nice boy. Just offer a cup of tea and send him away)." Hansal Mehta revealed that Rajkummar Rao walked into his office and they spoke for over an hour. The filmmaker said that after their first meeting, he was convinced about casting Rajkummar Rao in Shahid.
"I look for a vibe when I cast a person. I cast him because I liked him. There was something very beautiful about him," Mehta told the portal.
Shahid is based on the life of lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi, who was assassinated in 2010. Rajkummar Rao bagged a National Award for Best Actor for this film while Hansal Mehta won the Best Director award.
- Hansal Mehta Says Working With Kangana Ranaut In Simran Was A Massive Mistake; 'We Didn't Gel'
- After Annu Kapoor, Hansal Mehta Reveals He Too Was Robbed In France; ‘You Feel Terribly Violated'
- Chhalaang Director Hansal Mehta Congratulates Nushrratt Bharuccha For Positive Reviews Of Janhit Mein Jaari
- Hansal Mehta Talks About Modern Love: Mumbai, Says Pratik-Ranveer's Kiss On Screen Was Meant To Be Awkward
- Hansal Mehta Gets Hitched To His Partner Of 17 Years Safeena Husain; Says 'Love Prevails Over All Else'
- Scam 2003: Makers Reveal First Look Of Gagan Dev Riar As Telgi
- Legendary Musician Bappi Lahiri Passes Away At 69; Ajay Devgn, Hansal Mehta & Others Mourn His Demise
- Hansal Mehta To Helm Character Drama Series Scoop For Netflix
- Kareena Kapoor Khan's Shoot For Her Future Ambitious Projects Delayed Due To The Rise In COVID-19 Cases?
- Manoj Bajpayee, Naseeruddin Shah, Hansal Mehta Win Big At Asian Academy Creative Awards 2021
- Hansal Mehta Reveals How Shah Rukh Khan Once Saved A Child's Life Without Any Fuss Or Publicity
- Actor Yusuf Husain Passes Away; Abhishek Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Hansal Mehta Mourn His Demise