Known for being blunt, filmmaker Hansal Mehta never minces his words even during their interactions on social media. Recently, the filmmaker watched Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's latest release Brahmastra and took to his Twitter to share how he enjoyed the experience of watching the fantasy adventure in a series of tweets.
Hansal Mehta Takes A Dig At Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad After Fan Blames Him For Giving A Flop Film To Her
However, Hansal's tweets didn't go down well with a fan of Kangana Ranaut. The actress has lately been attacking the film on social media and had even accused producer Karan Johar of giving out fake box office collections.
Hansal Mehta and Kangana Ranaut had previously collaborated on the 2017 film Simran. Unfortunately, the film upon its release, was a box office failure. So, when Mehta tweeted in praise of Brahmastra, a Twitter user accused him of giving Kangana Ranaut a 'flop film,' and wrote, "Shame on you. You gave flop film to Kangana."
In response, the director had a savage response as he mocked Kangana's last release Dhaakad who turned out to be one of the biggest box office disasters of this year. Hansal replied to the fan, "Yeah. I shouldn't have made Dhaakad."
In his previous tweets, the director had tweeted about the high ticket sales for Brahmastra and the long queues for the film outside the cinema halls.
For the unversed, Hansal Mehta and Kangana Ranaut had a massive fallout during the filming of Simran. Later, the filmmaker in an interview revealed that although Kangana is a 'big star and a really good actor,' they did not gel well. He also added that working with her was a massive mistake for him.
