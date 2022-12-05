Inside Pics: Hansika Motwani And Sohael Kathuriya's Grand Wedding & After Party Celebrations

Actress Hansika Motwani and her longtime boyfriend, Sohael Kathuriya, tied the knot on December 4 in a lavish wedding at Jaipur's Mundota Fort and Palace. The actress looked like a princess in her wedding outfits, and now the dreamy pictures and videos of the same are going viral on the internet. The wedding took place amid close-knit friends and family members. Although officially the couple is yet to share inside images from their wedding, Hansika's fan pages have flooded social media with photos and videos from the function.

The newly-wed couple post their wedding hosted an after party. A video from the party that surfaced online shows Sohael Kathuriya singing Brahmastra song Kesariya for his beautiful wife, Hansika. They both are also seen dancing to the popular song. As Sohael lip syncs to the lovely romantic number, Hansika is seen blushing at his gesture and later asks him to stop. For the after-party event, the new bride chose a sequined midi dress, and wore a black leather jacket over it. She kept her tresses open and flaunted her chooda and sindoor. Sohael donned a black tuxedo with a white shirt.

Check it out here:-

In another viral video, Hansika was seen in her wedding red lehenga, which she paired with red bangles and kaleere. For accessories, the actress opted for heavy traditional jewellery. On the other hand, Sohael is seen wearing an ivory sherwani. In the first image, the groom is kissing Hansika on her forehead, while, in another picture, the couple is sitting on the mandap.

Another video clip shows the duo dancing to Thalapathy Vijay's hit dance number Vaathi Coming. Before the wedding, the couple had a sangeet night, a sufi event, and a haldi ceremony. These photos are also going viral on social media.

Have a look at more pictures and videos from Hansika and Sohael's wedding celebrations:-

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the couple is said to be selling the rights to their wedding video to a streaming platform. The couple were friends before becoming professional partners. Hansika Motwani began her acting career as a child in Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Koi...Mil Gaya, and other films. She made her debut in the film industry at the age of 18 with Desamuduru, and since then has starred in several hit movies in Tamil and Telugu.