Happy Birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Actress Looks Like Her Daughter Aaradhya In This THROWBACK School Pic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the finest actresses of Indian cinema and there are no second thoughts about it. She made her big Bollywood debut with the 1997 release Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya opposite Bobby Deol and left everyone in awe of her blue eyes and flawless beauty. Ever since then, Aishwarya had successfully carved a niche for herself as a versatile actress and has given us several iconic films. Needless to say, the Bachchan Bahu enjoys a massive fan following across the world. So, as Aishwarya turned a year older, she has been inundated with best wishes on social media.

Amid this, we have got our hands on an adorable throwable pic of Aishwarya which will make you go aww. The iconic pic was clicked with the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress was in grade 6. In the pic, little Aishwarya was dressed in a shirt and skirt and had bangs. She completed the look with a hairband and was posing with arms crossed pose. It was a class pic wherein all the students were seen posing with the teacher. As Aishwarya's cuteness won hearts she had a striking resemblance to her daughter Aaradhya. Aishwarya had captioned the image as, "Grade 1...the same age as Aaradhya."

Take a look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's throwback pic:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's much talked about Ponniyin Selvan 1. The historical action drama also featured Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, R. Parthiban and Lal in key roles. Talking about the movie, Aishwarya stated that reuniting with Mani Ratnam has always been a pleasure. "Mani is my guru and he is one of the most amazing and brilliant directors of our country. I've had the honour, privilege and joy of working with him right at the beginning of my career and several times later. It's an easy yes to work with that kind of cinematic brilliance," she added. Aishwarya will also be reportedly seen in Ponniyin Selvan 2 which is expected to release next year.