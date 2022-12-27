Salman Khan Birthday: Uncontrollable Crowd Of Fans Lathi Charged Outside Actor’s House; Watch Video

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who made his acting debut with a supporting role in 1988 release Biwi Ho To Aisi, has come a long way in his career. In 1989, he played the lead role in Sooraj Barjatya's Maine Pyar Kiya and never looked back.

He is now counted among the most successful superstars in the history of the Hindi film industry and is currently one of the highest-paid leading stars.

Today (December 27), Salman is celebrating his 57th birthday. Like every year, thousands of fans waited outside the actor's Mumbai residence, Galaxy Apartments, to catch a glimpse of him on his special day.

However, their wait ended on a painful note as the police stationed outside the Galaxy Apartments lathi-charged them. Yes, you read that right! According to reports, things turned ugly soon after the star waved from his apartment's balcony at fans who were waiting for hours to see him once.

Celebrity paparazzi Varinder Chawla posted a video on his official Instagram account in which police can be seen chasing and attacking the uncontrollable crown gathered outside Salman Khan's residence to celebrate his birthday.

The caption read, "Police security beats up fans outside Salman Khan's residence as they create a massive havoc."

Take a look at the video below:

On the career front, Salman was last seen sharing the screen space with brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in Mahesh Manjrekar's Antim: The Final Truth. He will next be seen in Farhad Samji's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati, Ram Charan (special appearance) and others.

He has also completed shooting for the third installment in the Tiger franchise, titled Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif. The much-awaited film also features Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist

Both the much-awaited projects are slated to hit the theatres next year. He's yet to announce any new movies other than the already-announced projects.