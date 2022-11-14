Children’s Day Special: Taimur To Vamika; Popular Star Kids Who Steal The Limelight With Their Cuteness
November 14 is celebrated as Children's Day across India. It is a day to celebrate the innocence of the kids along with raising awareness about the rights, education, and welfare of children. Interestingly, the social media is abuzz today with everyone revisiting their best childhood memories. On the other hand, several celebs have also been sharing cute pics of their kids reliving their best memories on the special day. To note, Bollywood industry has several star kids who are often seen making the headlines for the cute tactics and innocence.
And with the growing paparazzi culture, fans are often keen to get a glimpse of their favourite star's kid. Be it from their casual step out with family to their school event and even an unseen video, everything about these munchkins tends to go viral. As the star kids are getting used to of the paparazzi culture, their parents are also seen sharing their oh-so-cute pics on social media which tends to take the internet by a storm. In fact, these star kids have developed their own fan base as well. So this Children's day, we bring you a list of star kids who are as popular as their parents and never fail to steal the limelight.
Yash Johar-Roohi Johar
Karan Johar's twins Yash Johar and Roohi Johar are the true internet sensation. As Karan often gives a sneak peak of his cute moments with his kids, the duo are seen sharing opinions about the ace filmmakers dressing sense and even his singing skills and their reactions are often hilarious. Besides, Karan also shares cute videos of the duo flaunting their cuteness.
Taimur Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's elder son Taimur has been the talk of the town ever since he was born. From his cute looks to his name, his style sense to his moments of interaction with paps, Taimur tends to rule the headlines for everything and anything. Besides, Kareena also gives a glimpse of Taimur's cute moments with daddy Saif proving that he is a true daddy's boy.
Jeh
Kareena and Saif's younger son Jeh has also made it to the list of popular star kids. Just like Taimur, Jeh has also been the apple of the paps' eyes. He is often papped with the nanny and it is difficult to take eyes off his cute face. Besides, Kareena also share pics of herself with her Jeh Baba as she makes sure to take him along for her outdoor shoots.
Inaaya Naumi Kemmi
Well, it won't be wrong to say that the entire Pataudi clan has been ruling headlines especially when it comes to the new generation. After Taimur and Jeh, we have Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya who is a bunch of cuteness. Soha is often seen sharing videos and pics of the little princess offering prayers, doing homework and working out with her.
AbRam Khan
Shah Rukh Khan's younger son AbRam has been making headlines ever since he was born. We can't get enough of his uncanny resemblance with daddy King Khan. Besides, AbRam is quite fond of paps and is often seen posing for the shutterbugs in style.
Aaradhya Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's darling daughter Aaradhya is truly the apple of the diva's eyes. The blue eyed beauty is often seen accompanying her princess at the airport holding her hand. Besides, Aishwarya also treats her fans with beautiful selfies with Aaradhya which are sheer love.
Vamika
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli might have been particular about their daughter Vamika's pics doing the rounds on social media, but their little princess is undoubtedly one of the most talked about star kids in the industry. In fact, though the star couple makes sure to keep Vamika's identity hidden, they do share her cute pics on social media which are a treat for the fans.
Samiksha Shetty Kundra
Shilpa Shetty, who is quite active on social media, is also seen making headlines as she shares adorable videos of her daughter Samiksha which are too cute to miss. In fact, Samiksha's bond with her brother Viaan also makes us go aww.
