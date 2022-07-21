Even though Vicky Kaushal is happily married to actress Katrina Kaif, his ex-girlfriend Harleen Sethi is often referred to as his ex-girlfriend by media. In her recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, when Harleen was asked if it bothers her when media refers to her as Vicky's ex, she said yes, but she also added that she understands media houses need to sell stories and that is why they do so.

The Broken But Beautiful actor told Bollywood Bubble, "I've started to just understand that there are so many media houses and even they need to sell. So how would they? Everybody's working hard, they're writing these big big articles even if it's completely about me but they need a headline which will attract people so that their work is also appreciated and gets acknowledged."