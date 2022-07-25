Harman Baweja And His Wife Sasha Are Expecting Their First Baby: Report

While it's known to all that the stork is visiting Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt who are expecting their first child together, there's another celebrity couple who is also gearing up for a new addition to their family. We are talking about Harman Baweja and Sasha Ramchandani.

If reports are to be believed, the couple are all set to embrace parenthood. A Pinkvilla report quoted a source as saying, "Sasha is 4 months pregnant and the baby is expected to arrive in December."

Harman Baweja and Sasha Ramchandani took everyone by surprise when they got secretly engaged in a low-key ceremony in Chandigarh in December 2020. The couple exchanged rings in the presence of their close family members. Later, Harman's sister Rowena took to her Instagram handle to break this news of her brother's engagement.

In March last year, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Kolkata. They got hitched as per Anand Karaj rituals in a gurudwara in the presence of their family members and close friends. Bollywood celebrities like Shilpa Shetty, Ashish Chaudhary and others attended Harman-Sasha's nuptials.

Harman made his acting debut with his dad Harry Baweja's directorial, Love Story 2050 (2008) alongside Priyanka Chopra. The sci-fi romance was a box office disaster. Over the years, Harman went on to feature in movies like Victory, Dhishkiyaaon and What's Your Raashee? His last appearance as an actor was in Chaar Sahibzaade: Rise of Banda Singh Bahadur in 2016.

On the other hand, Harman's wife Sasha is an integrative nutrition health coach. She also runs a health and wellness page called 'Better Balanced Self' on Instagram.