Harman Baweja’s Baby Boy Has A Special Connection With Sonam Kapoor And Bharti Singh's Sons: Report

Remember Harman Baweja, who made his Bollywood debut with Love Story 2050 opposite Priyanka Chopra? The actor and his wife Sasha Ramchandani have reportedly welcomed a baby boy. Yes, you read that right! The couple have become parents of a little munchkin. Although the new parents have not officially confirmed the news, media reports suggest that they have been blessed with a son.

HARMAN BAWEJA, WIFE BLESSED WITH BABY BOY

While we are eagerly waiting for an official confirmation from the couple, gossip mills have suggested that the duo is on cloud nine after becoming parents. The lovebirds welcomed their first child after over one-and-a-half years of marriage.

Harman's wife Sasha delivered their baby boy at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday (December 21). Doctor Vinit Samdhani, who delivered the child, shared a health update while speaking to Saas Bahu Aur Saazish.

He revealed that both the mother and the baby are doing well.

HARMAN BAWEJA'S SON'S CONNECTION WITH SONAM, BHARTI'S BABY BOYS

Guess what? Harman Baweja's newborn son has a special connection with Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja and Bharti Singh-Harsh Limbachiyaa's baby boy Laksh Singh Limbachiyaa. Wondering what is the connection?

Well, doctor Vinit Samdhani also delivered Sonam and Bharti's babies earlier this year. While Bharti Singh became a mother in April 2022, Sonam Kapoor was blessed with her son in August.