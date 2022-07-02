Last month during the promotions of Jugjugg Jeeyo, Varun Dhawan faced criticism for saying that Harsh Varddhan Kapoor started the parallel cinema movement in one of his interviews.

The actor's comment went viral on social media and netizens trolled him by reminding him of acting stalwarts like Shabana Azmi, Amol Palekar, Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, Farooq Sheikh and others who spearheaded the parallel cinema movement in the 70s and 80s.

Later, Varun took to Twitter to hit back at the trolls and posted, "Hey guys maybe I misspoke but definitely applaud him for his love for the cinema he does and it takes guts and I enjoyed his films, but getting trolled ka alag maza hain thank u for watching my interviews."

Now, in an interview with ETimes, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has reacted to Varun's fiasco. Defending the Coolie No.1 actor, Kapoor said that people ain't aware about Varun's tongue-in-cheek humour. He slammed the trolls and said that they have nothing to do besides making fun of popular people.

The tabloid quoted the Bhavesh Joshi Superhero actor as saying, "These days people just take off on the internet as they don't have anything to do besides making fun of famous people. They don't know how humorous Varun Dhawan as a person is. His humour is very tongue-in-cheek. I am sure he meant that I have been doing off-beat, alternative films. He just framed his statement the way he did, and then you have these people sitting there on social media to pull you down. For someone who has been in the industry much longer than I have, it was very encouraging of him to say that. His words have been very reassuring."

Harsh Varrdhan said that the films he does are a little different from the typical Bollywood masala format and that he doesn't consider them as parallel cinema.

"I don't think what I do is parallel cinema. I think I do very normal films. It is just that my movies are a little different compared to the typical Bollywood masala format. That doesn't mean they are parallel films, but are just regular films that anybody can watch and understand," the actor told the daily.

Workwise, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor was last in the Netflix film Thar alongside his actor-father Anil Kapoor and Satish Kaushik.