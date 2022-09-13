In September 2017, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor announced on Instagram that he will appear next in the biopic of Olympic Gold Medalist Abhinav Bindra. However, little did anyone know the hardships the film would face before going on floors!
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor’s Abhinav Bindra Biopic To Finally Go On Floors!
Over 6 years, the production of the movie was started and halted due to the pandemic, resumed, and later even rumoured to be shelved. Meanwhile, Harsh Varrdhan appeared in movies like Ray, AK vs AK, and Thar.
Well, the wait is over as we finally have an update on the biopic; that too from Harshvardhan himself!
In an interaction with ETimes, the actor spilled the beans on the same and shared, "We are definitely trying to make it and shoot the film at the beginning of next year." Talking about his preparation for the role, Kapoor stated that he needs to prepare thoroughly in sports before the film hits the shooting floors.
"The story takes place in the time period of 15-20 years. So the attention to detail, the production value, etc. all needs to be perfect," the Thar actor added.
Harsh Varrdhan further stated, "You have to be an absolutely sure man and ensure that everything and everybody associated with this project aligns perfectly for the film to succeed."
The biopic is based on Bindra's autobiography, A Shot at History: My obsessive Journey to Olympic Gold. Viewers will get to see Harsh Varddhan and Anil Kapoor working together again after Thar, which was released on Netflix earlier this year. Along with being the movie's producer, Kapoor Sr will be seen playing the role of Abhinav's father in the film.
