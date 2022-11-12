‘Raju Ke Bina Kuch Nahi’: Fans Express Displeasure As Kartik Aaryan Replaces Akshay Kumar In Hera Pheri 3

Priyadarshan's Hera Pheri was released in 2000 and became a cult classic over the years. Featuring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles, it is one of the most loved comedies in Bollywood.

Seeing the love of fans for the film, the makers came up with its sequel in 2006 titled Phir Hera Pheri which was directed by Neeraj Vora. Besides the lead trio, it also starred Bipasha Basu and Rimi Sen as the leading ladies. After its release, the movie became a massive success at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews.

Ever since then, fans have been waiting for Hera Pheri 3 with the same lead trio. However, here comes a piece of bad news for Akshay fans. He's not going to be a part of the third installment and a young heartthrob has replaced him. Well, we're talking about Kartik Aaryan. Yes, you read that right!

Advertisement

According to the latest reports, Akshay has pulled out of the sequels to Hera Pheri, Welcome, and Awara Pagal Deewana as he wasn't convinced about the quality and vision of the makers. Later, it was reported that Hera Pheri would now be revamped and Kartik has been signed to play Raju's character in it.

While the makers haven't yet reacted to it, Paresh Rawal has now confirmed Kartik's entry in Hera Pheri 3. On Twitter, a fan recently asked the actor if Kartik is a part of the film. Reacting to it, he wrote, "Yes, it's true."

Since then, Hera Pheri fans are expressing their displeasure on social media as they want Akshay back in the franchise. On Twitter, they have been continuously trending 'NO AKSHAY NO HERA PHERI 3'.

Sharing his views, a Twitter user wrote, "Raju ke bina kuch nahi... NO AKSHAY NO HERA PHERI3"

Another social media user tweeted, "#HeraPheri3 without #AkshayKumar is Like Biryani Without Chicken."

A third post stated, "Welcome, Bhool Bhulaiyaa bigaad chuke ho ab #HeraPheri jaisi iconic comedy series ko na bigaado #Noakshaynoherapheri3 Make a good and strong script and convince Akshay Kumar anyhow."

Here are the reactions:

We wonder how the Hera Pheri 3 makers would react to it.

Interestingly, it is not going to be the first time when Kartik would be replacing Akshay in a hit franchise. Earlier this year, he replaced the Khiladi star in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and the film turned out to be a huge money spinner at the box office.

Back in 2015, the third installment of Hera Pheri was announced with John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan joining the cast with Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty. Akshay wasn't a part of it back then as well. However, after a grand announcement, the film got shelved.

Now, it'll be interesting to see how the makers will go ahead after witnessing the massive falk on social media.