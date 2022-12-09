Here's What Hubby Vicky Kaushal Gifted Katrina Kaif On Their FIRST Wedding ANNIVERSARY

Lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are in celebratory mode as their nuptial bliss completes a year today. The actors, before tying the knot, had kept their dating lives strictly confidential. However, over the past year, Katrina and Vicky have openly spoken about their love for each other and their relationship. Firsts are always special, and to celebrate this special day, Katrina and Vicky have planned something great.

Meanwhile, the tinsel town couple to mark this special day have gifted each other super expensive gifts that they would remember for a lifetime. Vicky and Katrina are now vacationing at a hill station to celebrate one year of their togetherness. They have also shared stunning photos from their trip. Fans are already smitten by their cute relationship and can't get enough of the adorable chemistry they share.

As per a report by Bollywood Life, a source has revealed that Katrina Kaif's much-doting hubby, Vicky Kaushal, has gifted his ladylove a customised jewellery. The gift is special for both actors as it has something to do with Vicky's feelings for Kat. On the other hand, Katrina has gifted a plush car to her husband Vicky, that he might get to ride soon. At the same time, he is eagerly waiting to see Katrina's colour choice.

The source has also revealed that Katrina and Vicky are planning to invest on property during their anniversary time and make it unforgettable. For the unversed, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in a traditional wedding in Rajasthan, on December 9, 2021. The dreamy wedding was a private affair with only a few close friends and family members in attendance.

The couple first met at a private party held at filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's residence. And slowly, conversations began between the duo, and eventually they started dating each other. Recalling the moment, Vicky Kaushal on his Koffee With Karan 7 episode said, "In fact, what happened in the last season of this couch, it was really my moment to know that she knows about me. I did not know that she knew I existed." Whereas, when Katrina Kaif during her episode on the chat show, had revealed that she first noticed Vickay while watching his film Manmarziyan. She added that she was quite impressed by Vicky's performance and wanted to work with such a talented actor someday.