HIT: The First Case Director Sailesh Kolanu Reveals Why He Cast Rajkummar Rao In The Hindi Remake

Vishwak Sen's 2020 Telugu hit, HIT: The First Case is getting a Hindi remake with Rajkummar Rao reprising his role. Sailesh Kolanu who directed the original film, has helmed this adaptation as well. In his recent chat with a leading tabloid, the filmmaker revealed that ever since he was in the initial stage of adapting his Telugu action thriller, his first choice for the remake was always Rajkummar Rao.

Explaining the reason behind the same, Kolanu told Mid-day, "Vikram [Rao's character] carries a lot of emotional baggage, which makes him intense. He is a man of few words. So, I needed a terrific actor who could express a lot through his eyes. Raj is exactly that. I have been following his work for a long time, and love the way he gets into the skin of the character. He was the only person on my wish-list."

The filmmaker further elaborated on his style of filmmaking and said that he always leans towards stories which are backed by research. Talking about HIT: The First Case, he said that if he is showcasing a cop story, it has to be believable and the hero vulnerable.

Kolanu said that while he enjoys watching larger than life cop movies which is made in Bollywood, he isn't the director to make such a film.

HIT: The First Case revolves around a police officer in the Homicide Intervention Team (HIT), who has to deal with the ghosts of his past while investigating the case of his girlfriend's disappearance. Sanya Malhotra essays the role of Rajkummar Rao's love interest in the film. The film is slated to hit the big screens on July 15.