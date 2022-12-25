On the occasion of Christmas, Shah Rukh Khan conducted an #AskSRK session on his Twitter handle today. The actor commenced the session by wishing his fans a Merry Christmas. He tweeted, "Merry Christmas to all. Spent the day designing and enjoying Christmas goodies with lil one. He has given me a little break now so maybe a quick #AskSRK then back to merriment."
Ho Lene De… Fan Asks Shah Rukh Khan To Name His Yet-To-Be Born Baby, Pathaan Star's Reply Is Unmissable
The Pathaan star was at his wittiest best as he replied to his fans questions. One Twitter user asked SRK about release date of Pathaan's trailer, "Pathaan trailer release kyo nahi kr rahe? (Why are you not releasing the Pathaan trailer?). King Khan replied to him by writing, "Ha ha Meri marzi!! (My wish), and added, "It will come when it comes.” Check out the tweets below:
Another fan asked Shah Rukh to name his unborn kids. He wanted the actor to give one boy and one girl’s name. However, the superstar asked him to first wait for his baby’s arrival whilst congratulating him.
The fan wrote, “Srk bhaiya @iamsrk mera beta ya beti hogi uska naam aapko rakhna.. please bataaiye dono naam #AskSrk Hm Farhan from Patna.” Khan replied in his trademark wit by writing, “Ho lene de phir naam sochenge and congratulations in advance to u and ur wife… be healthy” Take a look!
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh had to cut short the Ask Me Session because "little one" AbRam Khan called the actor. Before leaving, he wished his fans an advance "Happy New Year" and wrote, "Have to go now....little one calling. Thank u all. Have a very Happy New Year and a Merry Christmas. All be happy and may you all have the best days of your life henceforth...and forever. Bless you."
