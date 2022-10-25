Hrithik Roshan, Ladylove Saba Azad Twin In White As They Celebrate Diwali Together



Actors Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been making headlines for their rumoured relationship. The couple recently celebrated Diwali together on October 24 and shared an adorable selfie with Hrithik on Instagram. Taking to Instagram Stories, Saba also wished her fans on the festival and showed glimpses of the diyas (lamps) used for decorating Hrithik's home during the festival.

The rumoured couple smiled as they posed beside each other for a selfie. They twined in white outfits. "Happy Diwali," Saba wrote along with the pic. She also dropped a note for Hrithik's niece, Suranika Soni, where she wrote, "Thanks Suranika for taking a breath to take photos of our diya lighting efforts," followed by red heart emojis.

Suranika too shared a few photos of herself with Saba and Hrithik together on Instagram Stories. Along with the snaps, she shared glimpses of the puja and the yellow flowers used for Diwali decorations.

Hrithik and Saba's dating news has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs ever since they made a grand entry at Karan Johar's starry 50th birthday celebration in May. They also made an appearance at actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding reception in Mumbai earlier this month. The duo is often spotted hanging out and expressing their love for each other on social media.

Hrithik Roshan was recently seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan, and the film has done a decent business at the box-office. Up next, the actor has Siddharth Anand's Fighter with Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone. Both stars will be seen for the first time together.

Speaking of Saba, the actress recently wrapped the shoot of her next film, Songs of Paradise alongside Soni Razdan. She will be next seen in Minimum along with Geetanjali Kulkarni, Namit Das, and Rumana Malla.