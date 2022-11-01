Hrithik Roshan Pens A Love Note For Saba Azad’s Birthday; Says ‘Thank you for existing you quirky crazy nutty’

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are undoubtedly the new couple in the town. The two have been dating each other for a while now and are often seen hanging out together. In fact, Saba also shares a great equation with the Roshan family. Besides, when the couple made their first appearance at Karan Johar's birthday bash, their sizzling chemistry made heads turn. This isn't all. Hrithik and Saba are also seen rooting for each other on social media. So, as Saba turned a year older today, all eyes were on Hrithik wondering how will he wish his ladylove.

And now, Hrithik has made us go aww as he shared a love note on social media for Saba's 37th birthday. Taking to Instagram, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor shared a stunning pic of Saba holding a mic and looking cute in a grey crop top with black jeggings. She had her wavy hair tied in two ponies. In the caption, Hrithik wrote, "The rhythm of you, the voice of you, the grace of you, the heart of you.. and oh that insanely amazing mind of you.. melody in motion girl, that's what you are. Thank you for existing you quirky crazy nutty anomaly of a human being! Happy Birthday". Hrithik's cousin Pashmina Roshan also sent love to Saba. Taking to the comment section, Pashmina wrote, "Awwwww. Happy birthday sabzi".

Advertisement

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan's post for Saba:

Earlier, Hrithik and Saba were seen grabbing the eyeballs at Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's wedding reception. The stunning couple was seen hugging each other at the party and the pics are going viral on social media.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Hrithik is currently working on Siddharth Anand's directorial Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. He will reportedly play the role of an Indian Air Force Fighter and it will mark his first collaboration with the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actress. Fighter is slated to release on January 25, 2024.