Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha is just two days away from its release. The film is an official remake of the popular Tamil thriller of the same name, which was directed by the filmmaker duo of Pushkar and Gayathri. The cast of the film is busy with promotion, which to a certain extent has some impact on its advance sales, particularly overseas.

According to reports, Vikram Vedha has pre-sales of less than $40K from more than 340 locations, which is incredibly low for a movie starring Hrithik Roshan. Given, the actor's movies are known to have a roaring business outside India.