Post the release of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's epic fantasy adventure Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, there has been a lot of chatter around who would essay the role of Dev, a character that was established but not seen in the first installment, in the sequel titled Brahmastra Part Two: Dev.

While the film's director Ayan Mukerji continues to remain tight-lipped about Dev's casting, speculations are rife that either Ranveer Singh or Hrithik Roshan might step in to essay this role in the much-anticipated sequel. Speaking about the latter, there are even rumours that the War star has been roped in for Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious project Ramayana.

Recently, in a group interaction with the media for his upcoming film Vikram Vedha, Hrithik was quizzed about being a part of both these movies.

In response, Hrithik Roshan quipped, "What is happening? Nothing is happening. Next 'Fighter' will start and then there is potential for others to be made, (including) the ones you spoke of. Fingers crossed."

Speaking about Hrithik's upcoming projects, the Bollywood star has an interesting lineup of films. He will be reuniting with his War director Siddharth Anand for Fighter co-starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film is touted to be India's first aerial action franchise. There's also War 2 and Krrish 4 in the pipeline.

Currently, the actor is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Vikram Vedha, a remake of the 2017 Tamil neo-noir action crime thriller by the same name which featured R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in leading roles. While Saif Ali Khan essays the role of a tough cop Vikram, Hrithik is playing a gangster in this Pushkar-Gayatri directorial inspired by the Indian folktale 'Vikram aur Betaal'.