The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2022 is all set to air tonight (June 26). You can catch the IIFA Green Carpet LIVE on Dailyhunt from 7-8 pm and the IIFA Awards show LIVE on Dailyhunt from 8-12 pm IST.
IIFA 2022: Watch The IIFA Green Carpet And Awards Ceremony Live On Dailyhunt
The 22nd edition of the prestigious award ceremony returned to the UAE after 16 years. It was held at the Etihad Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on June 3 and 4, 2022.
The popular event was attended by some of the biggest names in Bollywood such as Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ranveer Singh, Nora Fatehi, Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor and Ananya Pandey to name a few.
Let’s take a look at the IIFA Awards 2022 winners:
Best Picture Category
Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah, Himanshu Gandhi (Shershaah)
Best Direction Category
Vishnuvaradhan (Shershaah)
Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female)
Kriti Sanon (Mimi)
Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male)
Vicky Kaushal (Sardar Udham)
Performance In A Supporting Role (Female)
Sai Tamhankar (Mimi)
Performance In A Supporting Role (Male)
Pankaj Tripathi (Ludo)
Music Direction
AR Rahman (Atrangi re); Tanishk Bagchi, Jasleen Royal, Javed-Mohsin, Vikram Montrose, B Praak, Jaani (Shershaah)
Playback Singer (Female)
Asees Kaur for Raataan Lambiyan (Shershaah)
Playback Singer (Male)
Jubin Nautiyal for Raataan Lambiyan (Shershaah)
Best Story (Original)
Anurag Basu (Ludo)
Best Story (Adapted)
Kabir Khan, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan (Based on ICC World Cup 1983) (83)
Lyrics
Kausar Munir for the song Lehre Do (83)
Best Debut - Female
Sharvari Wagh (Bunty Aur Babli 2)
Best Debut - Male
Ahan Shetty (Tadap 2)
