If the reports are to be believed, Ileana D'Cruz has been in a relationship with Sebastian Laurent for the last 6 months. This is what made the actress a part of Katrina Kaif's birthday celebration in the Maldives, which was a strictly private affair. However, both Ileana D'Cruz and Sebastian Laurent Michel have not reacted to the dating reports yet.

Ileana D'Cruz, the popular actress is now making headlines with new speculation regarding her love life. Recently, Ileana posted pictures from the birthday celebrations of Katrina Kaif, which were held in the Maldives. The pictures have sparked rumours regarding the actress's relationship with Katrina's brother and model, Sebastian Laurent Michel.

However, The reports published by E Times suggest that the couple were spotted together often in the last six months. They have been spending time with each other in both Ileana's residence and Katrina Kaif's old apartment, in Bandra, Mumbai. If the reports are to be believed, Ileana and Sebastian had also gone for a vacation together in London, recently.

To the unversed, Ileana D'Cruz was in a serious relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone for a very long time. But, the couple parted ways due to the reasons best known to them, a couple of years back. After the failed relationship, Ileana has always remained tight-lipped about her personal life. Sebastian Laurent, too prefers to stay away from both social media and the limelight.

Notably, Sharvai Wagh, the young actress who is rumorued to be dating Katrina Kaif's brother-in-law and actor Sunny Kaushal, was also a part of the actress's birthday trip to the Maldives. A highly excited Katrina had taken to her official Instagram page and shared a handful of fun clicks from her birthday celebrations. Along with the actress and her husband Vicky Kaushal, her entire gang of friends were spotted in the pictures.