Imtiaz Ali Reveals What's Common Between Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone!

Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan's reincarnation drama Om Shanti Om which released on November 9, 2007. On the same day, Ranbir Kapoor also took his first step in the Hindi Film Industry with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya which starred another debutante Sonam Kapoor.

As Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone complete 15 years in Bollywood, director Imtiaz Ali in an interaction with Indian Express, spoke at length about the two actors.

Talking about what's one thing that's common between both the Bollywood stars, the filmmaker pointed out that they enjoy acting itself.

"Acting has a lot of side dishes - glamour, relationships, fame but it also has, at the soul of it, just the enjoyment of being in the moment, losing yourself and really feeling it. Deepika and Ranbir-more Ranbir than Deepika perhaps-truly enjoy that. They really enjoy working together," Ali told the publication.

Imtiaz revealed that before Tamasha, he, Ranbir and Deepika were keen to work with each other

He continued, "They were not even bothered about explaining it to the world, they just wanted to work with each other because they love working with each other- regardless of their status, regardless of what the past has been, regardless of what the present is or so on and so forth." Ali said that Ranbir and Deepika are very committed and pure as artists.

Elaborating on it, he stated, "They will do a scene like a scene, not like an extension of their personal life. There were a lot of things which people could have felt, that 'Oh they have a past', but on set-or even when the camera was switched off-there was no such thing. For me, it was the easiest that both of them were there in Tamasha."

Before Tamasha, Imtiaz Ali had directed Deepika Padukone in Saif Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal in 2009. The romantic comedy revolved around two lovers who find themselves overcoming distances, failures and heartbreaks to find each other again and preserve the love they had abandoned. Love Aaj Kal was a huge commercial success at the box office.

In 2011, Ranbir and Imtiaz teamed up for Rockstar. Despite mixed reviews from the critics, the romantic drama turned out to be one of the highest grossing films of that year and its songs have achieved a cult status over the years.