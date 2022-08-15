Check out the celebs' wishes here:

India is celebrating the 75th year of Independence today. Our nation got its independence from the long British rule on August 15, 1947, after a very long struggle. On this Independence Day, the popular celebs of Bollywood, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and others took to their social media handles and extended warm wishes.

Shah Rukh Khan

The Bollywood superstar took to his official social media handles and shared a video of unfurling the National Flag of India at his residence Mannat, as a part of the Independence Day celebrations. "Teaching the young ones at home the essence and sacrifice of our Freedom Fighters for our country India, will still take a few more sittings. But getting the flag hoisted by the little one made us all FEEL the pride, love, and happiness instantly," wrote Shah Rukh Khan in his post.

Salman Khan

Bollywood's ultimate crowd puller took to his official Instagram page and shared a picture of him hoisting the National Flag. "Wishing everyone a very happy 75th Independence Day.. Jai Hind," Salman Khan captioned his post.

Abhishek Bachchan

The actor shared a picture of hoisting the National Flag of India in Melbourne, Australia, and wrote: "Saare Jahaan Se Achchaa Hindustan Hamaara. Happy #75thYearOfIndependenceDay !!"