Check out the Bollywood celebs' posts on India's win against Pakistan, here...

India earned a massive victory in the opening match against Pakistan, in the Asia World Cup Twenty 20 Match. The Indian cricket team pulled off a five-wicket win over Pakistan's team at the Asia Cup opening match. The renowned Bollywood celebs, including Kartik Aaryan, Hardik Pandya's wife and actress Natasha Stankovic, and others celebrated India's victory, on social media.

Kartik Aaryan

The young crowd puller of Bollywood took to his official Instagram shared a video from the match, along with a special congratulatory note for the Indian cricket team, and Hardik Pandya. "I keep praying that India wins 🇮🇳 All day All night long 🎶 #HardikRoohBaba 🤙🏻," reads Kartik Aaryan's post.

Vijay Devarakonda

The actor attended the India v/s Pakistan match in Dubai, and was seen bonding with Irfan Pathan. Vijay Devarakonda also promoted his latest outing Liger amidst the match.

Natasha Stankovic

The actress, who is also the wife of Hardik Pandya, took to her official Instagram page and celebrated the Indian's team victory, with special Instagram stories. "Proud," she captioned her post. She also shared her husband Hardik Pandya's picture in another story and wrote: "You My Star"

Abhishek Bachchan

The Bob Biswas actor, who is all excited about Indi's win, took to his official Twitter page and wrote a special note. "YESSSSSS!!!!! C'MONNNNN 🇮🇳 #AsiaCup2022 #INDvsPAK 💙💪🏽," reads Abhishek Bachchan's post.

Arjun Rampal

The Dhaakad actor celebrated India's win against Pakistan with a special social media post. "Yesssssssssss India 🇮🇳 what a game. @hardikpandya7 @imjadeja thank you. India rocks ⭐️ #INDvsPAK," reads Arjun Rampal's post.

Aftab Shivdasani

The actor, who is elated about India's win, took to his official social media handles and wrote: "How's the Josh India? 🇮🇳💪🏼 Epic contest - the best #INDvsPAK 👍🏼 🏏 Welcome back King @imVkohli, stellar performances by @hardikpandya7, @imjadeja & @BhuviOfficial Well played Pakistan 🤜🏼🤛🏼 #AsiaCup2022"