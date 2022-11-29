Josh strives to be the best not only for the viewers but also for the creators. While creators entertain the viewers, Josh thought of pampering the creators. The top desi app decided to celebrate November 19 as 'Josh Creators Day'. The day was observed by promoting the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2022 and Telugu Titans team in Hyderabad.
Influencers Had A Fun ‘Josh Creators Day' Celebration At Pro Kabaddi League In Collaboration With Star Sports
Top Telugu influencers like Diksha Panth, Gauthamy, Radha and several other macro creators like Kavya, Harsha, Murali, etc., were present at the venue, and got an amazing opportunity to have a meet and greet session with the players. It was followed by mascot's dance, interaction with the host and finally, the thrilling experience of watching a kabaddi match live.
Sounds exciting right? Well, it was. Influencers were very happy to be a part of all the amazing activities that happened at the venue. They were very thankful to Josh and Star Sports for the opportunity and hospitality provided to them. Everyone left with a mind full of memories and a heart full of happiness.
