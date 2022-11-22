Inside Kartik Aaryan’s Surprise Birthday Celebration With His Family
Kartik Aaryan is one of the most talked about and successful actors in the industry. He made his debut with the 2011 release Pyaar Ka Punchnama and ever since then there has been no looking back for him. In his career of over a decade, Kartik has successfully carved a niche for himself as a bankable star. Needless to say, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor enjoys a massive fan following across the world. So as Kartik turned a year older today, he has been showered with immense love and best wishes from fans and friends. Amid this, his family's special gesture for Kartik is winning hearts.
Kartik Aaryan Gets A Midnight Birthday Surprise
Interestingly, Kartik's parents and sister planned a midnight birthday surprise for the actor. Taking to social media, Kartik gave a glimpse of his birthday celebrations wherein he was seen posing in a grey t-shirt and denims. He was all smiles for the camera as he geared up to cut the cake with his pet dog Katori. The next pic featured the birthday boy posing happily with his parents and Katori. Kartik captioned the post as, 'In every birth i would like to be born as your koki. Thank you for the sweet birthday surprise mummy- papa, Katori n Kiki'.
Kriti Sanon, Rakul Preet Singh, Aayushmann Khurrana and Other Send Birthday Love To Kartik
Soon, several celebs took to the comment section to wish Kartik on his 32nd birthday. Kriti Sanon, who shared the screen with Kartik in Luka Chuppi and will also be seen in Shehzada, wrote 'Happiesttt Birthday Buntoooo. I have the besttt gift for u.. stay tuned!'. On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh also commented on the post as wrote, 'Happppy happppy bdayyyy you star !! Have the most amazinggggg year ! May sky be the limit' along with a heart emoticon. Among other celebs who wished Kartik were Aayushmann Khurrana, Armaan Malik, Dino Morea, Manish Malhotra etc.
Kartik Aaryan To Throw A Grand Birthday Bash
Meanwhile, there are reports that Kartik will be throwing a grand birthday bash for his friends from the industry. A source told Pinkvilla, 'Kartik (Aaryan) is planning a mega celebration for the mega-successful year he has had along with his birthday celebrations tomorrow itself. He will be throwing a big birthday bash for all his friends from the industry and close one'.
Kartik Aaryan Gears Up For Freddy Release
As of now, Kartik Aaryan is looking forward to the release of Freddy on December 2. Besides, he has several interesting projects in his kitty which include Rohit Dhawan's Shehzada, Hansal Mehta's Captain, Hera Pheri 3, Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani and Aashiqui 3.
