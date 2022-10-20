After the grand trailer launch event of her upcoming horror-comedy Bhediya on Wednesday (October 19, 2022), Kriti Sanon hosted a lavish Diwali bash which saw the presence of some of her close friends from the film industry.
The actress looked drop-dead gorgeous in a dark green velvet embroidered Anarkali. Her sister Nupur on the other hand, was a total stunner in a hot pink sharara dress. The two girls were seen addressing the media that was stationed outside their house.
Kriti Sanon's star-studded bash was graced by celebrities like Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Sunny Singh, Nushrratt Bharuccha to name a few.
We bring you some fun-filled inside pictures from the party.
Hello Gorgeous Ladies
The host Kriti Sanon strikes a pose with Sophie Choudry who looks ravishing in a black stylish gown.
Make Way For The Happy Faces
In the first picture, Kriti is all smiles for the camera with screenwriter Kanika Dhillon. The second click features the Mimi actress and Varun Sharma dropping a 'picture-perfect' moment.
Maniesh Paul Shares A Glimpse From Kriti's Diwali Party
The actor dropped a picture from the bash where he along with Varun Dhawan, Kunal Kemmu, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kriti Sanon go cheese for the camera. Sharing this click on his Instagram stories, he wrote, 'kritisanon What a hosy you are!! Thanks for a FAB evening, Happy Diwali.'
How's The Josh?
Well, the josh is indeed high in this click featuring Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Aanand L Rai and other guests at the party.
Neha Dhupia Goes On A Selfie Spree
Neha Dhupia, Sophie Choudry and Soha Ali Khan squeeze into a frame in the first picture. The Garam Masala actress is seen happily posing with Kriti and her husband and actor Angad Bedi in the second photo.
All Things Glitter
It's selfie time for Ananya Panday and Neha Dhupia!
