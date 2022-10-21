Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted a star-studded Diwali party on Thursday (October 21, 2022) which had some of the biggest stars from the film industry making their presence felt in their finest festive wear.

Celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Kajol, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and many others made a grand entry at the party.

Curious to know what transpired inside the lavish bash? Here's are some sneak-peeks.

Picture-Perfect! Madhuri Dixit and her husband Sriram Nene, Kajol, Manish Malhotra, Raveena Tandon and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are seen soaking in the festive vibes in this picture. Say Cheese Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram stories to share her selfies with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. Happy Posers Karisma Kapoor who looked ravishing in a red sequin saree is seen striking a pose with Kiara Advani, Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra. It's Raining Selfies From Aditi Rao Hydari to Taapsee Pannu, the B-town ladies went on a selfie spree with the 'Mast Mast' girl Raveena Tandon. Plenty Of Happy Faces All Over Here are some more pictures from the star-studded Diwali party featuring Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar and Sidharth Malhotra.

Kajol took to her Instagram handle to share a video in which she is seen grooving with the 'OG dancing queen' Madhuri Dixit. She captioned her post as, With the original Dancing Queen ! @madhuridixitnene thank u for making me have so much fun on the floor .. and @manishmalhotraworld thank u for making that happen . Wishing everyone a pre Diwali celebration time ! 😘." In response, Madhuri wrote, "The pleasure was all mine ❤️ You are stupendous 🔥😍 Happy Diwali guys!"

Have a look at the video

It looks like everyone enjoyed to their heart's content at Manish's Diwali celebrations.