Inside Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas’ Daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas’ First Diwali Celebrations

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never fail to take the internet with their beautiful pics. The power couple, who has been married since December 2018, is often seen dishing out major relationship goals and they are a treat to watch in one frame. Interestingly, Priyanka and Nick are on cloud nine these days as they are enjoying the beautiful phase of parenthood. The couple welcomed their daughter Malti Maria Chopra Jonas early this year via surrogacy and they celebrated their first Diwali with their princess. In fact, Priyanka also gave a glimpse of their Diwali celebrations.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a series of pics from their Diwali celebrations. The first pic has the Dil Dhadakne Do actress doing pooja with Nick and Malti in the presence of her mother Madhu. Priyanka was seen twinning with her litter princess in cream embroidered outfits while Nick looked dapper in ethnics. The next pic had Priyanka and Malti posing with Madhu and the trio were all smiles for the camera. The Bajirao Mastani actress also gave a glimpse of how Malti was intrigued with the pooja ceremony along with a perfect family pic of herself posing with Nick and their little princess. Priyanka captioned the image as, "Love, peace and prosperity to all. From a heart truly laden with gratitude, I wish you all a Happy Diwali. Sorry I'm a little late but decided to stay in the moment just a little bit longer. From ours to yours. Love and light. PS: missed u @siddharthchopra89".

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Diwali pics:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar's directorial comeback Jee Le Zaraa. The movie will also star Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the lead and is expected to hit the floors next year.