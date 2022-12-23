Inspired By Urfi Javed: Disha Patani Gets Trolled For Her Cut-Out Dress As She Attends Party With Rumoured BF
Bollywood sexy diva Disha Patani the previous night attended a birthday party with her rumoured model boyfriend, Aleksandar Alex Ilic. The Baagi actress is apparently dating a Syberian model after breaking up with Tiger Shroff. Disha Patani's Instagram timeline is also filled with multiple pictures of her and Aleksandar. Although the actress has not, till now, opened up about her alleged relationship with Aleksandar.
For the latest update, Disha Patani shared a bunch of hot pictures on her Instagram account on Friday. Disha's post also featured Aleksandar Alex Ilic. The first picture shows Disha posing for the camera, while the second shows Disha and Aleksandar inside an elevator taking a mirror selfie. The last two photos are single pictures of Disha, who can be seen giving some sizzling poses.
Meanwhile, it was Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna Shroff, who was the first to react to Disha's post. Coming back to Disha's outfit, the actress looked scorching hot in a bold cut-out black bodycon dress. On the other hand, her rumoured boyfriend and Serbian model Aleksander twinned with Disha in a black shirt and paired it with matching pants.
Disha chose not to go with any lengthy captions and let her images do all the magic. Meanwhile, the comment section was filled with trolls who commented on her weird dress style, while some compared her to Urfi Javed. Some even dragged Tiger Shroff's name into it. One wrote, "Thukra ke mera pyaar", while another commented, "Chalo ek tiger toh baach gaya." One said, "Ye bhai last 3 4 month se jalsa kar raha he", while another one commented, "Tiger abhi zinda hai."
Coming back to Disha Patani and Alexandar Ilic's relationship, Alex has earlier refuted the dating claims and said they are just friends. Speaking to the Bombay Times about the same, Aleksandar Alex Ilic said, "I see how this guessing game has been going on for a few weeks. The thing is that we know the truth. I don't understand why people need to guess about what is going on? Why can't they just let other people live their own lives peacefully? We just laugh off these stories."
