Late actor Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar recently took to her Instagram handle to post a picture of her son Ayan who is seen holding a bunch of bananas and looking at the camera. She also revealed that he was posing as a farmer in a village market. Along with this adorable picture, she also revealed that her late husband and actor Irrfan Khan wanted to be an urban farmer.
Irrfan Khan Wanted To Be An Urban Farmer, Reveals Late Actor's Wife Sutapa Sikdar
Sutapa captioned her post as, "After mangoes when you return home with bananas from the farm and your boy is trying to look like farmer in a village market. #banana seller." A netizen commented on her post by writing, "Humara in-house farmer (Our in-house farmer)." To this, Sutapa replied, "Yes, the urban farmer what his father truly wanted to become."
Ever since Irrfan Khan passed away, Sutapa has been sharing some fond memories of her late husband. On the Angrezi Medium actor's second birth anniversary this year, his wife in an interview with Bombay Times talked about how her life has changed post Irrfan's demise.
She said that one can never get over the loss of a loved one. Instead, you just learn to deal with the pain. Sikdar said that Irrfan left when he was beginning to enjoy the best phase of his career. She also revealed that he had six massive films in his kitty including huge international projects, however fate had other plans. She also added that it wasn't easy for her to heal from such a loss.
Irrfan Khan passed away on April 19, 2020 after a long battle with neuroendocrine tumour at the age of 53. His untimely demise was a huge loss for the Indian Film Industry. Now, Irrfan's elder son Babil is all set to follow in his father's footsteps and make his acting debut with the Netflix film, Qala which also stars Tripti Dimri.
- Chris Pratt Remembers Jurassic World Co-Star Irrfan Khan, Calls Him 'An Exquisite Actor'
- Sutapa Sikdar Recalls Irrfan Khan's Reaction On Babil's Birth; 'The Smile On His Face Is Etched On My Mind'
- Sutapa Sikdar Tests Positive For COVID-19
- Sutapa Sikdar Reveals The Unknown Side Of Irrfan Khan Which Nobody Knew Before
- Sutapa Sikdar Sang Songs To Irrfan A Night Before His Demise; 'He Was Unconscious, Had Tears Rolling Down'
- Murder At Teesri Manzil 302 Movie Review: Irrfan Khan Makes Up For Outdated Script With His Acting & Charm
- Babil Khan's Mother Sutapa Sikdar Pens A Heartfelt Note For Him As He Begins Shooting For The Railway Men
- Naseeruddin Shah Reveals Irrfan Khan Knew Death Was Approaching Him Since Two Years
- Shoojit Sircar Reveals Why He Cast Babil Khan In His Next Film; 'Didn't Want To Detach After Irrfan Left'
- Sutapa Sikdar, Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi & Others Talk About Irrfan Khan In New Docu-Series
- Vicky Kaushal Reacts To Stepping Into Irrfan Khan’s Shoes To Play Sardar Udham Singh!
- Babil Shares Irrfan Khan's Unseen Picture With Tom Hanks; Says He Has An Insane Legacy To Live Up To