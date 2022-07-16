Late actor Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar recently took to her Instagram handle to post a picture of her son Ayan who is seen holding a bunch of bananas and looking at the camera. She also revealed that he was posing as a farmer in a village market. Along with this adorable picture, she also revealed that her late husband and actor Irrfan Khan wanted to be an urban farmer.

Sutapa captioned her post as, "After mangoes when you return home with bananas from the farm and your boy is trying to look like farmer in a village market. #banana seller." A netizen commented on her post by writing, "Humara in-house farmer (Our in-house farmer)." To this, Sutapa replied, "Yes, the urban farmer what his father truly wanted to become."

Ever since Irrfan Khan passed away, Sutapa has been sharing some fond memories of her late husband. On the Angrezi Medium actor's second birth anniversary this year, his wife in an interview with Bombay Times talked about how her life has changed post Irrfan's demise.

She said that one can never get over the loss of a loved one. Instead, you just learn to deal with the pain. Sikdar said that Irrfan left when he was beginning to enjoy the best phase of his career. She also revealed that he had six massive films in his kitty including huge international projects, however fate had other plans. She also added that it wasn't easy for her to heal from such a loss.

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 19, 2020 after a long battle with neuroendocrine tumour at the age of 53. His untimely demise was a huge loss for the Indian Film Industry. Now, Irrfan's elder son Babil is all set to follow in his father's footsteps and make his acting debut with the Netflix film, Qala which also stars Tripti Dimri.