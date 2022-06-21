Is Aditya Roy Kapur Feeling The Box Office Pressure For OM: The Battle Within? Actor Opens Up

Aditya Roy Kapur whose last release was the Netflix film Ludo, is back with another film. Titled OM: The Battle Within, the movie has the actor dabbling with the action genre for the first time. 2022 hasn't been a great year for Bollywood so far with many star-driven films tanking at the box office.

Barring Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, none of the Hindi films have raked in big moolah at the box office. Now all eyes are towards Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer OM: The Battle Within which is touted to be an out-and-out action entertainer.

Recently, in an interview with Bollywoodlife, Aditya was asked if he is feeling any box office pressure as not many Bollywood films have performed well at the box office this year.

To this, the actor replied, "I don't think there's any reason to put more pressure as it already exists. I feel every time a movie releases there's always pressure and anxieties that go along with it as you put it forward in front of the world and hope for them to like it. So, there are enough pressures, and there's no reason to add more to them."

He also opened up on his experience of doing his first action film and said that it has been a lot of fun for him.

"It's been something that I wanted to do since I became an actor. It just took me a while to find the right thing. It was a fun challenge that I wanted to take up. It required a lot of physical work and it goes hand in hand when you doing an action film. It was a challenge but a very rewarding one," Aditya told the portal.

OM: The Battle Within marks Kapil Verma's directorial debut. Besides Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi, the movie also features Jackie Shroff, Ashutosh Rana and Prakash Raj.