Is Kartik Aaryan Reuniting With Luv Ranjan For Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3? Details Inside

It is now a proven fact that whenever Kartik Aaryan and Luv Ranjan come together for a project, some magic is bound to happen. Kartik got his first break in Luv's Pyaar Ka Punchnama and subsequently gained immense recognition for his role as Rajjo. His 9-minute dialogue on relationships has become one of the most iconic scenes of Indian Cinema. Though not commercially successful, their next collaboration Aakash Vaani was highly praised by critics. The duo came together again for Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 which was an even bigger success than the prequel. Even their last collaboration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety grossed over Rs. 100 crores in the box office. Now, it seems that the duo is going to reunite again for the third installment in the PKP franchise.

Though there were rumours of Kartik and Luv reuniting for PKP 3, there was no definite information regarding the same. However, as per Pinkvilla, a source close to the project revealed that the idea is definitely in the mind of the director. They said, " Luv, Kartik, Abhishek Pathak, and Kumar Mangat Pathak are keen to reunite on Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3. They have been toying with multiple ideas over the years and Luv will dive into developing this post the release of Ranbir and Shraddha's next film in March." Kartik is said to appear in a cameo role in that film as well.

Pinkvilla also broached the topic with director Abhishek Pathak during the promotions of Drishyam 2. He said, "Yes, definitely. It's a dear franchise for us and we all want to make a part 3. Let's see. As I always say, the script is the most important for any film."

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Disney+ Hotstar's movie Freddy. In the film, he is essaying the role of a shy dentist with a few secrets in his closet. The movie will also feature Alaya F and its teaser was released on November 7. Aaryan is also shooting for Shehzada which is a remake of Allu Arjun-starrer Ala Vaikunthapuramallo. In addition, he will work in Hansal Mehta's Captain India. Also, he is working in Sameer Vidhwans' Satyaprem ki Katha. The film will mark Kartik Aaryan's second collaboration with Kiara Advani after the mega-successful horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Luv Ranjan, on the other hand, is working with Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor in his untitled next.