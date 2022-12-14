Is Katrina Kaif Pregnant? Her Recent Bloated Tummy Appearance At An Award Function Leaves Fans Wondering

Katrina Kaif has been one of the most taked about actresses in Bollywood. Be it her personal or professional life, the Tiger Zinda Hai actress often tends to make the headlines. Recently, Katrina grabbed the eyeballs as she made an appearance at an award show. The diva was seen slahying in a shimmery gown with spaghetti straps and had her make up game on point. She had kept her tresses open which elevated her look. However, apart from her impressive style sense, it was her bloated tummy that grabbed everyone's eyeballs.

As her pics from the events surfaced online, it has left fans wondering if Katrina is epecting her first child with her husband Vicky Kaushal. An Instagram user commented, "Katrina pregnant hai kya?". Another user wrote, "I think either she put up some weight due to Puniabi foods as Vicky is Puniabi or she might be pregnant". One of the users also mentioned that "Good news is coming". Well, there has been no official confirmation from Katrina and Vicky's end, but if the reports turned out to be true it will indeed be a moment of celebration for their massive fan following.

Advertisement

To note, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had tied the knot in December 9 last year in a grand wedding in Rajasthan. The wedding was attended by the couple's respective families and close friends. As they completed a year of their wedding this year, Vicky and Katrina were seen holidaying in the hills to celebrate their special day. Vicky even shared some unseen pics of himself with Katrina and wrote, "Time flies... but it flies in the most magical way with you my love. Happy one year of marriage to us. I love you more than you can ever imagine!".

Talking about the work front, Katrina is looking forward to the release of the third installment of Salman Khan Tiger franchise. As Salman and Katrina will be reprising their respective roles of Tiger and Zoya in the movie, Emraan Hashmi will be seen playing the role of a lead antagonist. Besides, Katrina is also working with Vijay Sethupathi for Merry Christmas and will be seen sharing the screen space with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra for the first time in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa.