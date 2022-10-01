After taking the South Film Industry by storm, Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up to win hearts in Bollywood with her upcoming film Goodbye, which also features Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles.

Apart from her work, Rashmika's personal life also grabs a lot of eyeballs as fans are always inquisitive to know about her relationships. Recently, during the promotions of Goodbye, the Pushpa actress revealed that she is on good terms with her former boyfriends, and even meets their current partners without any qualms.

She admitted that it's not a healthy thing to do, but also added that she shares a very good relationship with them.

During an interaction with Mirchi Plus, when Rashmika was asked about her response if she runs into the current partners of her ex boyfriends at a party, the actress replied with a 'hi.'

She added, "With my exes also, I am still friends. I sort of like meet their families, their present, current, future, past, everything." While agreeing that this is not a very good trait, Rashmika added, "But I have a very good relationship with them. So that's good."

For the unversed, Rashmika was previously engaged to Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty. Apparently, they fell in love while working on the former's debut film Kirik Party and got engaged in July 2017. However, in September 2018, the duo mutually broke off their engagement citing compatibility issues.

Since then, Rashmika has bee repeatedly linked to her Dear Comrade co-star Vijay Deverakonda. However, both of them have always brushed off dating rumours in various interviews. Rashmika in her recent conversation with Mashable India, said that she finds the ongoing dating rumours with Vijay 'cute'. On the other hand, Vijay in a chat with News18 had said that he is now immune to the chatter and gossip about his personal life.