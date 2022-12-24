Isha Ambani Back To Mumbai With Twins: 300 Kg Gold To Custom-Made Furniture, All About Ambanis’ Grand Welcome

Isha Ambani, the daughter of one of the richest businessmen Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, is currently in the best phase of her life. We're saying so because she gave birth to twin babes, a son and a daughter, with husband Anand Piramal at Cedar Senai, Los Angeles on November 19, 2022. Since then, the Ambanis and Piramals are on cloud nine.

After a month-long wait, the new parents and their twin babies, named Aadiya and Krishna, have returned to Mumbai today (December 24). Several photos and videos of the families welcoming Isha and her babies in Mumbai are currently doing the rounds on social media.

Popular paparazzi Viral Bhayani has shared several videos on his Instagram account. Take a look at a few of them below:

Well, that's not all. Ambanis have planned a lavish celebration to welcome Isha, Piramals, and the twins. Reportedly, the babies will be welcomed at Isha's Worli residence Karuna Sindhu.

EVERYTHING ABOUT AMBANIS GRAND WELCOME

Tomorrow, the family will reportedly host a lavish religious gathering at their home where priests from temples all over India will be present. It is being organised in order to seek the blessings of God for the good health of newborn twins.

300 kilos of gold would reportedly be donated on this occasion by the Ambani family. To prepare the cuisine for the occasion, caterers from all over the world have been flown in, and there will be special prasad from temples all around India, including Shree Dwarkadhish Temple, Shrinathji-Nathdwara, and Tirupati Balaji Temple-Tirumala.

SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT FOR TWINS

Several special arrangement for Aadiya and Krishna have been made at both Krishna Sindu and Antilia nurseries, designed by Perkins and Will. The nurseries have features like automatic roofings and rotating beds so that the twins can get plenty of natural sunshine.

Besides exclusively designed BMW car seats and custom-made furniture by Loro Piana, Hermes, and Dior, the babies will also have clothes from brands like Gucci, Loro Piana, and Dolce & Gabbana.