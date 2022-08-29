Actress Isha Koppikar cannot stop praising actress Alia Bhatt for embracing motherhood at the peak of her career. It's known to all that Alia is one of the most successful actresses of B-town. Apart from delivering blockbuster recently i.e., Gangubai Kathiawadi, she has multiple exciting projects in her kitty. However, despite being at the peak of her career, Alia chose to get married and embrace motherhood. Not only she broke the taboo around the actresses that they can't embrace motherhood at the peak of their career, she is also shushed the naysayers who criticised her for getting pregnant so early.

In her recent tete-a-tete with ETimes, while lauding Alia, Isha said, "A lot has changed in this decade, and now the taboo around an actress' motherhood has been lifted. We have many great inspirations who have proved that you can get your body back in shape after delivering a child."