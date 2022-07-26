Iulia Vantur Celebrates Her 42nd Birthday With Rumoured BF Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Aayush Sharma And Others

Iulia Vantur celebrated her 42nd birthday on July 24 with rumoured boyfriend Salman Khan, his brother Sohail Khan and his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, director Sajid Ali and others. The actress had a swell time at her birthday party, where she was seen cutting the cake while Salman Khan and others cheered for her.
Iulia shared a video from the celebration on her social media handle and thanked everyone for making her birthday special. Vantur wrote, "My lovelies, I'm overwhelmed today It feels so good to be loved and I feel like sharing this love. I feel so lucky to have good souls in my life: friends, family I love, people I count on! Thank u guys for making my birthday so special being there... no plan... just heart... friendship and... fun!”
She went on to add, “My life is better because of u Wish all my close ones were here last night but once we'll make that happen' Thank u all for your messages, love, wishes, for your continuous support and I'm sending lots of love and light to everyone here #birthday #friends #love #fun #joy #blessed #july." Check out the video here
Aayush Sharma also shared a group picture from Iulia's birthday bash on his Instagram stories and wrote, "A very happy birthday to you Iulia. May you always keep smiling and spreading happiness."
It must be noted Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur are reportedly dating each other for quite some years now. The duo is often spotted by the paparazzi arriving together at various events, but they are yet to officially confirm their relationship.
On the professional front, Iulia Vantur recently joined hands with Guru Randhawa for a music video Main Chala, featuring Salman Khan and Pragya Jaiswal. On the other hand, Salman Khan is currently busy working on Tiger 3 and Kabhi Eid Aur Kabhi Diwali.
