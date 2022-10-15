Jacqueline Fernandez Attends An Event In Bright Yellow Saree Amid Money Laundering Case

Being the diva she is, Jacqueline Fernandez's fashion statement has always been on point. The actress's recent pictures and videos from the Italian Screens Event 2022 in Bengaluru have been going viral among the netizens, especially her fans.

For the event, Jacqueline put on a mustard-coloured sheer saree with mirror work and small silver accents, along with golden lace on the end of the pallu. She perfectly paired the outfit with a sleeveless blouse of the same colour and accessorised it with oxidised cluster earrings, bangles, and a ring. The diva opted for a one-sided wavy hairdo, well-done brows, bronzer, semi-dark highlighter, and nude lips. The pictures and videos were shared by famous paparazzi Viral Bhayani's Instagram handle with the caption, "Jacqueline Fernandez shines at the Italian Screens event today".

Since the post went viral, netizens have been showering praises in the comments section. One user wrote, "How can she be this beautiful". Another user wrote, "Beautiful as always". A third user wrote, "I love the way she doesn't care about what people think. Go Jackie people are just jobless and full of hate! You are a Queen." Watch the video here

Jacqueline attended the event just two weeks after she was granted interim bail by a Delhi court in a 200-crore money laundering case in which the prime accused is famous conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

On the work front, Jacqueline is gearing up for her next release, Ram Setu, with Akshay Kumar, which also features Nushrratt Bharuccha in a key role. The film will hit theatres on October 25, 2022. She also has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh.