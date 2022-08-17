Here's some breaking news coming in. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has named Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused in the chargesheet filed in the Sukesh Chandrasekhar 200 crore money laundering case, stated a report in ETimes.

The report further mentioned that it is unclear whether Jacqueline might be arrested right now as the court hasn't take the cognizance of the chargesheet yet, the actress may be prohibited to travel outside the country.

In April last year, the ED had attached Jacqueline's assets worth Rs 7.27 Crore in the case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. She was also stopped from boarding a flight to Muscat from Mumbai airport after ED issued a lookout circular in her name in December 2021.

Reportedly, the Kick actress had received a lot of expensive jewellery, car and gifts from the conman who is currently lodged in Tihar jail. Few reports even stated that Fernandez was contacted by Suresh through her hairdresser, when he was in jail. However, the actress reportedly told investigators that she wasn't aware that Sukesh was calling her from inside the jail.

So far, Jacqueline Fernandez had been summoned by the ED multiple times for probe in connection with this Rs 216 Crore money laundering case involving Sukesh.

In June, Jacqueline appeared at the ED headquarters, following the summons to record her statement and maintained that she was only a witness in the case. Prior to that, leaked cozy pictures of Jacqueline and Sukesh together surfaced on social media which led to speculations about their whirlwhind affair.

However, the actress denied any involvement with him and said that she was implicated in a false case.