Jacqueline Fernandez was questioned for over eight hours by the office of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police on Wednesday. It must be noted that the actress is being interrogated for her link to the jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s extortion case. According to an HT report, Fernandez was also accompanied by Pinki Irani when she went to meet the officials.
Jacqueline Fernandez Questioned By Delhi Police For Over 8 Hours; Nora Fatehi To Be Questioned Next
The report claims that Irani was the person who allegedly introduced Fernandez to Chandrashekar. Jacqueline arrived at the EOW office around 11 am in the morning along with her lawyer to join the investigation. For the unversed, the actress was earlier also questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and this happens to be the first time the Delhi Police have questioned her in the case of the ₹200 crore fraud pulled off by Chandrashekhar whilst being incarcerated in Delhi’s Rohini jail.
The Delhi Police reportedly questioned her about her alleged relationship with Sukesh and the various gifts she received from him. Ravindra Yadav, special commissioner of police (SPC) told ANI, “We questioned her about the gifts she took from Sukesh and other issues. Pinky Irani who introduced Jacqueline to Sukesh was also called. We will call both Jacqueline and Pinky again and accordingly, we will proceed," Ravindra Yadav, special commissioner of police (SPC) was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi has also been embroiled in the infamous case as she also happened to receive gifts from the conman. The actress has now been called on Thursday for questioning by the officials. Yadav confirmed the same and added, “Actor Nora Fatehi has been called tomorrow. Since Pinky Irani is here, we want to interrogate both of them tomorrow. There are certain things that need to be clarified. There's no direct connection between Nora and Jacqueline with respect to this case.”
- Nora Fatehi Grilled By Cops In Extortion Case; Actress Denies Connection With Jacqueline Fernandez
- Vikrant Rona Closing Collection Worldwide Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark
- Jacqueline Fernandez's Lawyer Calls Allegations Against Actress 'Frivolous' In ED Case
- Jacqueline Fernandez Named As Accused By ED In Chargesheet In Sukesh Chandrashekhar's Money Laundering Case
- 'Skin Prep Before Makeup Is Necessary': Read On To Know Why Reshu Malhotra Said This
- Vikrant Rona Day 7 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Sudeep's Thriller Continues To Succeed At The BO
- Vikrant Rona Day 6 Box Office Collection Worldwide: This Sudeep Starrer Is Going Strong At The BO!
- Vikrant Rona Day 5 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kiccha Sudeep's Thriller Is Doing Great At The BO!
- Jacqueline Fernandez’s Lookalike Amanda Cerny Goes Nude In Public, Calls It ‘Justice For Ranveer Singh’
- Vikrant Rona Day 4 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Sudeep's Thriller Reaches Breaks-Even Point!
- Vikrant Rona Day 3 Box Office Collection Worldwide: The Weekend Looks Positive For Sudeep's Thriller
- Ramarao on Duty OTT Release Date and Time: Ravi Teja's Film To Be Streamed On SonyLIV?