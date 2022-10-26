Jacqueline Fernandez’s Lawyer On Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s Letter: She Shall Fight For Her Dignity

Jacqueline Fernandez's problems seem to have no end ever since her boyfriend Sukesh Chandrashekhar was revealed to be a con man who masterminded the Rs. 200-crore money laundering scam. She has been in and out of the offices of the Enforcement Directorate(ED) since the revelation and was questioned for tens of hours. Last month, Jacqueline was granted interim bail for the case.

However, the ED recently appealed to the court to revoke the bail. In the midst of all this, the accused Sukesh Chandrashekhar released a letter through his lawyer renouncing Jacqueline's involvement in the scam. In an interview with ETimes, Fernandez's lawyer responded to the letter by saying that it needs to be investigated.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar wrote a letter and released it to the media through his lawyer. He wrote how unfortunate it was that Jacqueline was listed as accused in the case just because he gave her some gifts. "We were in a relationship and if I have given her and her family gifts, what is their fault? She never asked me for anything except loving her and standing by her...." He wrote.

Jacqueline's lawyer, Prashant Patil responded to the letter by saying that if Sukesh really wrote the letter, then the allegations he made need to be independently, and fairly investigated by the ED. His statement can be recorded under relevant provisions of the law and an investigation can be carried out to find out the truth.

Talking about Jacqueline, Prashant said, "The purpose of any investigation is to find out the truth. If certain facts are revealed by the accused, even that needs to be investigated by the agencies fairly. I repeat, that my client is innocent and she shall fight for her dignity by following the due process of the law."

Recently, the ED opposed Jacqueline Fernadez's bail plea by saying that she didn't cooperate with any probe unless confronted with the evidence. They also said that Jacqueline is 'deep-pocketed' and can interfere with the ongoing investigations.

On the work front, Jacqueline recently worked alongside Akshay Kumar in Ram Setu which was released on October 25. She will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus with Ranveer Singh.